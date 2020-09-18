Section of Okanagan Rail Trail along Kal Lake to close for erosion control work

Photo: RDNO

A section at the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail will close next week as erosion control work is set to begin.

Mitigation work on the Regional District of North Okanagan’s section of the trail will start Monday.

The section of the trail along Kalamalka Lake, from the 4-12.5 km marks, will be closed until mid-October.

The RDNO says the project will include digging into the trail and rebuilding damaged areas. Therefore, the trail will be closed 24/7 throughout the work.

“We understand that this is a disruption to the users of the northern section of the rail trail. We will do our best to complete the work promptly,” the RDNO's Mike Fox said in a press release on Friday.

Alternative access points remain open south of kilometre 12.5 in Oyama, Lake Country, and Kelowna. The Kal Crystal Waters Trail, which is just uphill of the rail trail, is also available as an alternative route connecting Coldstream to Lake Country during the construction.

The work is a part of the RDNO’s long-term planning and maintenance to ensure the trail remains safe and enjoyable for years to come.