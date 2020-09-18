162114
Attempted murder suspect Alexander Boucher arrested in Vernon park

Stabbing suspect collared

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

RCMP say police action at a Vernon park this morning resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder.

About 9:45 a.m., an off-duty officer was driving along Middleton Way when she spotted Alexander Boucher, who was wanted in relation to a stabbing in Blind Bay last month.

The officer called in back up and followed Boucher to provide updates on his location. 

“It was the quick thinking and co-ordinated response by our team that led to the arrest of a potentially dangerous person safely, and without incident”, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const Chris Terleski.

Boucher fled as more police arrived on scene.  

After a brief foot pursuit through residential properties, officers contained Boucher, and arrested him without incident in Sawicki Park.

Boucher remains in custody pending a court appearance.

Jordy Kyle Moyan, 33, of Kelowna was previously arrested in Chase in relation to the same case.

Terrance Alan Jones, 40, of Edmonton remains at large.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

Police have converged on Vernon's Sawicki Park.

Reader photos from the scene show three marked RCMP cruisers with lights flashing and a fourth vehicle near the edge of the bluff overlooking Kalamalka Lake Road.

Several officers are concentrating on the slope.

It's not yet known what prompted the police response in Vernon's Middleton Mountain neighbourhood.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details.

