Greater Vernon Museum & Archives will be accepting small school tours

Local students will still be able to get a taste of local history this school year.

The Greater Vernon Museum & Archives is allowing small school groups to come visit the museum on an appointment-based model. The museum has completed a number of new exhibits during their COVID closure, and they're excited to share them with the public.

"We're really hoping that homeschooled families and schools will be interested in coming in, but probably in smaller groups," says Steve Fleck, executive director at the GVMA. "We'll also be hosting heritage tours and other experiences around the community."

While the smaller groups will restrict the amount of people able to enjoy the museum, staff are looking on the bright side.

"With smaller groups, we're going to try and make each visit more personalized," says Fleck. "That can be difficult with our previous drop-in model, but now we have the chance to really interact with out guests."

One of the museum's new exhibits will focus on pandemics and their impacts on the Okanagan. The new exhibit is set to open to members on Oct. 6, and to the general public on Oct. 8.

"It will have some information about diphtheria, typhoid, influenza and a variety of others," says Gwyneth Evans, Community Engagement Coordinator for the GMVA. "We'll have the facts but also some stories from people who lived through them."

The museum also has a new space that is available for the community to use as a meeting spot, with a capacity of up to 15 people. To inquire about the space or to make an appointment to visit the museum, you can check out their website.