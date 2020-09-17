163024
Vernon  

Police find two men with stab wounds on Canyon Road in Enderby

Double stabbing in Enderby

Story: 310905

Two men were taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in Enderby Wednesday night.

RCMP responded to a report of a possible stabbing on the 2700 block of Canyon Road just after 8 p.m.

They found a 48-year-old man bleeding on the street and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby, a 32-year-old man was located with similar injuries.

Both men know each other, and police believe the two incidents are related.

Paramedics rushed both mean to hospital. 

Const. Chris Terleski says the investigation is ongoing. However, police believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

