Here is how Silver Star Resort will operate for the 2020/2021 ski seaosn

After much planning by staff, Silver Star Mountain Resort has announced its opening day for this ski season, along with updated information surrounding the rest of the hill's operations.

The mountain will open on Friday, Dec. 4, weather permitting, and Nordic trails will open on Saturday, Nov. 28 with limited access to facilities. This is a later start date than usual, but the resort says this will provide high-quality experiences along with maintain separation from others.

Silver Star expects to only be open to season pass holders on opening day, and for a period of time after that to allow assessments of occupancy limits. Information regarding day ticket holders will be announced later.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the longevity of the season," says Silver Star general manager Ken Derpak. "We continue to monitor COVID-19 and, given its dynamic nature, we have prepared thorough and adaptable operations plans that put safety first."

Parking will be moving to an online appointment-based system, which allows the resort to manage numbers and avoid congregations of people. Physical distancing will be in effect in lift areas, and attendants will not require users to ride a lift with someone they don't know.

Face coverings will be mandatory indoors and when distancing is not possible, which includes riding the shuttle, waiting in line for the lift, loading and unloading from lifts and in shops. The only exception to take it off is when you are eating or drinking, although Silver Star recommends bringing your own food to the hill.

"Physical distancing in lift queues occurs organically due to the length of skis and snowboards," says Derpak. "Guests will notice additional spacing measures, including extended maze designs, more lateral spacing and increased signage, to further ensure a consistent flow of appropriately spaced traffic."

In terms of seasonal passes, the quantity of POW passes and MY1 passes will be limited. After the passes are sold out, there will be a limited MY1 pass available to buy.

"This pass will give the same perks and benefits as the Unlimited MY1 pass, but will have some blackout days through the season," says Derpak. "As we share these details with you today, we realize questions may arise over the coming weeks and we will provide further details as they are finalized."

All passholders will be covered by the SilverStar Passholder Promise, which allows full refunds before Dec. 1 and can be paid off through flexible payment plans.

"At our core, we are skiers and riders and there’s nothing we want more than to be on snow with friends and family," says Derpak. "Let’s continue to take care of each other so that we can reunite on the mountain soon."

For more information, you can visit the Silver Star website.