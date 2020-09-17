162618
162166
Vernon  

Here is how Silver Star Resort will operate for the 2020/2021 ski seaosn

SilverStar set to open

- | Story: 310904

After much planning by staff, Silver Star Mountain Resort has announced its opening day for this ski season, along with updated information surrounding the rest of the hill's operations.

The mountain will open on Friday, Dec. 4, weather permitting, and Nordic trails will open on Saturday, Nov. 28 with limited access to facilities. This is a later start date than usual, but the resort says this will provide high-quality experiences along with maintain separation from others.

Silver Star expects to only be open to season pass holders on opening day, and for a period of time after that to allow assessments of occupancy limits. Information regarding day ticket holders will be announced later.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the longevity of the season," says Silver Star general manager Ken Derpak. "We continue to monitor COVID-19 and, given its dynamic nature, we have prepared thorough and adaptable operations plans that put safety first."

Parking will be moving to an online appointment-based system, which allows the resort to manage numbers and avoid congregations of people. Physical distancing will be in effect in lift areas, and attendants will not require users to ride a lift with someone they don't know.

Face coverings will be mandatory indoors and when distancing is not possible, which includes riding the shuttle, waiting in line for the lift, loading and unloading from lifts and in shops. The only exception to take it off is when you are eating or drinking, although Silver Star recommends bringing your own food to the hill.

"Physical distancing in lift queues occurs organically due to the length of skis and snowboards," says Derpak. "Guests will notice additional spacing measures, including extended maze designs, more lateral spacing and increased signage, to further ensure a consistent flow of appropriately spaced traffic."

In terms of seasonal passes, the quantity of POW passes and MY1 passes will be limited. After the passes are sold out, there will be a limited MY1 pass available to buy.

"This pass will give the same perks and benefits as the Unlimited MY1 pass, but will have some blackout days through the season," says Derpak. "As we share these details with you today, we realize questions may arise over the coming weeks and we will provide further details as they are finalized."

All passholders will be covered by the SilverStar Passholder Promise, which allows full refunds before Dec. 1 and can be paid off through flexible payment plans.

"At our core, we are skiers and riders and there’s nothing we want more than to be on snow with friends and family," says Derpak. "Let’s continue to take care of each other so that we can reunite on the mountain soon."

For more information, you can visit the Silver Star website.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4229440
699 Lake Court
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$999,999
more details
163026


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Saige
Saige Vernon SPCA >


162401


Practice makes perfect

Galleries
Practice really does really make something perfect…
Epic mid-air dog collision captured in slow motion
Must Watch
Batman the French Bulldog had a clear shot to jump across the...
Jim Carrey close to signing on for Saturday Night Live Joe Biden role
Showbiz
Jim Carrey is in talks to portray Donald Trump's U.S.
Guys play ping pong while wake surfing
Must Watch
This guy hopped on his wakeboard and grabbed his paddle to play...
Cute cockatiel hiding in shoe
Must Watch
What a plot twist.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158451
161910