DVA cancels popular Downtown Vernon Treat Trail

Another fun Vernon event has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Downtown Vernon Association says the Downtown Treat Trail has been cancelled this Halloween.

In an email to participating members, executive director Susan Lehman says: "The DVA held off on making this decision as long as we could with hope that we could continue with the Treat Trail in 2020.

"However, due to a number of factors, including the continued restrictions on gatherings over 50 people, the requirement to have tracking information on participants, and the direction from the province’s public health officer that Halloween festivities this year be kept to small groups, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue planning for Treat Trail 2020 and will cancel our event this year."

Lehman continues: "2020 has been a challenging year for the DVA and our efforts to create events that our members and the community can share in together. We hope to be able to return to these community celebrations as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"We share in the disappointment felt by many as this pandemic continues. That being said, the DVA is incredibly proud of the fortitude, resilience and creativity that our members have consistently demonstrated through this crisis, and we are working hard to support you in every way we are able to."

The Treat Trail saw hundreds of families and children visit participating downtown businesses each year, where kids could collect candy in a safe environment. Businesses also often decorated and staff dressed up for the occasion.