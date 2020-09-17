More students choosing online learning, but still only 5% of total

Photo: Jon Manchester

About 95 per cent of Vernon School District have returned to class this fall.

School District 22 spokesperson Lynn Jameson says the other five per cent are using temporary online supports.

That's an increase of about 400 students studying online.

In a report to school trustees, Supt. Joe Rogers noted local schools began a partial return by grade level or learning groups on Sept. 10 and 11. A full return to school began on Sept. 14.

Schools continue to contact families about their choices between face-to-face instruction, full-time online studies, or temporary online with a later return date.

"Schools and district staff are focusing on our connections with our students, staff and families over the next few weeks," Rogers says in the report. "Our focus is on listening to everyone’s stories about their response to COVID with kindness and empathy."

Health and safety measures that have been put in place include:

Parents/caregivers are asked to do a health check each morning and not send their child to school if they have any symptoms. Staff are also asked to do a health check each morning and not to come to work if they are ill

Students who become ill during the day will be isolated and picked up by their parents/caregivers as soon as possible

Students will be organized in learning groups/cohorts and those groups will be maintained throughout the school day

Students and staff will be supplied with reusable masks or can choose to use their own masks

Masks for grades K-5 students are strongly recommended on buses, in common areas, and areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained outside the learning group or cohort

Masks for grades 6-12 students are required on buses, common areas and areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained outside the learning group or cohort

Masks are not required within the learning group/cohort

Face shields are available for staff

Plexiglass barriers have been installed in school offices and libraries

Portable plexiglass barriers have been provided to schools when requested

Students and staff will sanitize/wash their hands on arrival and frequently throughout the day

Hand sanitizer has been provided for every classroom in the district

Hand washing stations, with soap and water, have been added to portables

Enhanced cleaners/custodial staff has been increased to provide daytime cleaning of high touch areas and deep cleaning each night

Buses are cleaned after each route

Bus drivers are wearing masks and face shields or safety glasses and providing disposable masks to students as needed

All ventilation filters have been replaced and fresh air circulation increased

Hours for lunchtime and bus supervisors have been increased

There are staggered times at some elementary schools for parents to pick up students

Secondary students will not have access to lockers and will have lunch and breaks organized by cohorts

Directional and safety signage is posted in all schools

Access to schools will be limited to staff and students

Parent/caregiver and visitor access will be by appointment

TTOCs, EAs, prep teachers, and itinerant teachers who move between cohorts are required to wear masks and physically distance

Elementary learning groups will be by division/class, with a maximum of 60 or fewer per group. Students will stay in their learning groups, including for recess and breaks. Recess and lunch times may be staggered.

All secondary schedules are being revised to a quarter system. The year is divided into four quarters and students will take two courses per quarter for approximately 10 weeks. There will be one course in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Staffing changes include the addition of eight enhanced cleaners to disinfect high-touch areas, seven teachers to added to the Vlearn program to support increased numbers of online students, and two enhanced bus washers.

Eight midday bus routes have been added to transport up to half the grade 10/11/12 students in the larger secondary schools home at lunch to reduce cross cohort mixing.