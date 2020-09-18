Kalamalka Rotary's annual Dream Auction now the online Dream Fund

Photo: Contributed

The Kalamalka Rotary Club's annual Dream Auction is now the online Dream Fund.

Over the past 35 years, the event has been one of the biggest fundraisers in Vernon, bringing in $4.4 million since 1985 – with all of the money going directly back into charitable causes.

"We have used these funds to feed children in the North Okanagan through the Starfish Backpack Program; build waterparks, skateboard parks and bike trails; funded hospital towers and low-income housing; funded and facilitated kitchen renovations and transportation for those in need; and supported countless other important projects," says Brian Reid, chair of the Dream Fund.

"Internationally, we have helped to provide clean water and jobs in Haiti, built schools in Nepal and Ethiopia and rebuilt communities after natural disasters."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dream Auction can't proceed this fall in its usual format. But the need for helping families and organizations that depend on its support has grown.

“Now more than ever, Kal Rotary is committed to finding ways to continue to build strong communities,” says Reid. “We’re asking those who have supported us over the years and community members, to donate to our online Dream Fund. If we are to help so many in need, we will need your support.”

The event's GoFundMe page will be active until Nov. 21.

“In that time, our goal is to raise $250,000,” says club president Dustin Stadnyk.