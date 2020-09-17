Long summer of water restrictions finally over for Armstrong residents

Photo: Pixabay

Armstrong has finally cancelled Stage 2 water conservation restrictions in the city.

"Our Fortune Creek intake upgrade project has progressed to where it is not necessary to continuously take our water treatment plant offline, which required our two groundwater wells to provide 100% of the water supply to our community," public works manager Paul Carver said in a city press release.

"The temporary bypass system built specifically for this project to provide full water supply to our treatment plant for the duration of this construction project is now complete and fully operational."

Armstrong residents had been under water restrictions since June, first with turbidity issues, then with summer drought response, and finally since mid-August with the intake upgrade project.