162805
163076
Vernon  

Recent overdoses in Vernon may be linked to synthetic cannabinoid

Synthetic drug causing ODs

- | Story: 310890

Interior Health has issued an overdose alert for the Vernon area.

IH is noting multiple recent overdoses have resulted in seizures that may be caused by synthetic cannabinoid.

"A recent sample of the drug ‘down’ tested in Vernon has shown positive for AMB FUB (synthetic cannabinoid), which is known to cause seizures," says IH.

Interior Health advises not using drugs alone, and to avoid using different drugs at the same time. They recommend users start with a small amount and take it slow, and have someone there check on you.

If you are using alone, IH encourages you to download the Lifeguard app, which is available on both Apple and Android devices.

Slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips or fingertips turning blue, difficulty in awakening the subject and being non-responsive are all signs of an overdose.

When witnessing an overdose, call 911, open the subject's airway and give rescue breaths. Administer Naloxone if you have it.

Naloxone kits and training are available from the Cammy LaFleur Street Outreach, Interior Health, Public Health units, and Turning Points Collaborative Society.

The alert will be in effect until Sept. 23.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

162384
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4171408
3839 Sonoma Pines Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$459,900
more details
160620


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Saige
Saige Vernon SPCA >


161329


Practice makes perfect

Galleries
Practice really does really make something perfect…
Epic mid-air dog collision captured in slow motion
Must Watch
Batman the French Bulldog had a clear shot to jump across the...
Jim Carrey close to signing on for Saturday Night Live Joe Biden role
Showbiz
Jim Carrey is in talks to portray Donald Trump's U.S.
Guys play ping pong while wake surfing
Must Watch
This guy hopped on his wakeboard and grabbed his paddle to play...
Cute cockatiel hiding in shoe
Must Watch
What a plot twist.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160018
161944