Vernon  

Vernon's first-ever 'Hackathon' is coming to The VIEW

'Hackathon' fosters talent

Entrepreneurial spirit is on the rise in the North Okanagan after the Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace (The VIEW) opened its doors earlier this month.

Accelerate Okanagan is hosting a virtual Hackathon in October to help local small businesses find and retain skilled workers. Teams will be established, given a challenge statement, and then the hacking will begin.

Business models can form within hours of 'design thinking', a process that uses cognitive, strategic and practical thinking to design concepts. Anyone is welcome to join in on the event – you don't need to know how to code in order to participate, and there is no charge.

"Events like the Talent Hackathon are just one of the ways we hope The VIEW will help bring the network of innovators and creators in the North Okanagan together," says Alex Goodhew, Community Manager for Accelerate Okanagan. "The more opportunities for collaboration means increased innovation and that can only mean good things for the community."

Once the event is over, teams will present their ideas to a panel of judges to determine a winner. The final presentations will be open for the public to attend virtually.

If you are interested in the Hackathon and are looking to connect with the local business community, you can visit the Accelerate Okanagan website. Registration is open until Oct. 23.

