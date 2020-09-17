162805
162222
Vernon  

Surveillance video of yard, mail thefts leads to arrest of Vernon woman

Theft video leads to arrest

- | Story: 310879

A woman was caught on camera stealing multiple items from residential properties in Vernon, which led to her arrest earlier this week.

Between Sept. 9 and 11, Vernon RCMP received numerous reports of a thief who was targeting unattended mail packages and lawn ornaments. One of the victims was able to provide surveillance footage of one of the thefts, which was able to give police a description of the suspect and their vehicle.

An officer spotted the vehicle on 25 Avenue in the early hours of Sept. 12, who then conducted a traffic stop and identified the suspect from the video footage.

"Whenever we receive information from the public, it is reviewed, analyzed, and shared among our staff," says Const. Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "It is important for the public to report information to us – no matter how small they may think it is, it could be an important piece of a much larger puzzle."

The driver was arrested on the spot, and a search of the vehicle concluded with more stolen property being recovered.

The suspect, a 45-year-old Vernon woman, is facing charges of theft under $5000 and possession of stolen property.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4271164
21 - 4700 Okanagan Avenue
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$400,000
more details
151955


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Saige
Saige Vernon SPCA >




Epic mid-air dog collision captured in slow motion

Must Watch
Batman the French Bulldog had a clear shot to jump across the couch to see his owner, but he meets a road block along the way.
Jim Carrey close to signing on for Saturday Night Live Joe Biden role
Showbiz
Jim Carrey is in talks to portray Donald Trump's U.S.
Guys play ping pong while wake surfing
Must Watch
This guy hopped on his wakeboard and grabbed his paddle to play...
Cute cockatiel hiding in shoe
Must Watch
What a plot twist.
Old people vs. social media
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162188
161944