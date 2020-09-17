Surveillance video of yard, mail thefts leads to arrest of Vernon woman

Photo: Contributed

A woman was caught on camera stealing multiple items from residential properties in Vernon, which led to her arrest earlier this week.

Between Sept. 9 and 11, Vernon RCMP received numerous reports of a thief who was targeting unattended mail packages and lawn ornaments. One of the victims was able to provide surveillance footage of one of the thefts, which was able to give police a description of the suspect and their vehicle.

An officer spotted the vehicle on 25 Avenue in the early hours of Sept. 12, who then conducted a traffic stop and identified the suspect from the video footage.

"Whenever we receive information from the public, it is reviewed, analyzed, and shared among our staff," says Const. Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "It is important for the public to report information to us – no matter how small they may think it is, it could be an important piece of a much larger puzzle."

The driver was arrested on the spot, and a search of the vehicle concluded with more stolen property being recovered.

The suspect, a 45-year-old Vernon woman, is facing charges of theft under $5000 and possession of stolen property.