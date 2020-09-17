162114
152299
Vernon  

Coldstream, Kelowna photographers earn BC SPCA honours

SPCA's best of BC nature pix

- | Story: 310874

A Coldstream nature lover has snapped up first prize in the BC SPCA's annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest.

Thomas Haslinger won first place in the backyard habitats category for his charming photo of a chipmunk.

Eileen Harris of Kelowna earned the people's choice nod for her photo of a bee on a flower.

Amateur wildlife photographers across B.C. made tough work for judges in the 12th annual photography contest that celebrates the beauty in B.C.’s wild and urban environments. 

Participants competed in two categories: backyard habitats, "to highlight our special relationship with wild animals in our backyards," and wild settings, "with images featuring animals in their natural habitats."

The people's choice award winner was selected by the public.

“With more than 956 photos submitted, it was a challenge for the contest judges to highlight only a few of the many amazing photos celebrating B.C.’s diverse wildlife,” says Erin Ryan of the BC SPCA. “We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos and helping to raise more than $32,920 to help the BC SPCA care for injured and orphaned wildlife.”

First-place winners in both judged categories will be featured in the BC SPCA’s Animal Sense magazine, and the top three choices in each category and top 12 people’s choice photos will appear on greeting cards available soon through the BC SPCA’s online store.

See all the winners here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

163026
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4271164
21 - 4700 Okanagan Avenue
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$400,000
more details
160620


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Saige
Saige Vernon SPCA >




Epic mid-air dog collision captured in slow motion

Must Watch
Batman the French Bulldog had a clear shot to jump across the couch to see his owner, but he meets a road block along the way.
Jim Carrey close to signing on for Saturday Night Live Joe Biden role
Showbiz
Jim Carrey is in talks to portray Donald Trump's U.S.
Guys play ping pong while wake surfing
Must Watch
This guy hopped on his wakeboard and grabbed his paddle to play...
Cute cockatiel hiding in shoe
Must Watch
What a plot twist.
Old people vs. social media
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158775
161944