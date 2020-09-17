Coldstream, Kelowna photographers earn BC SPCA honours

Photo: Thomas Haslinger

A Coldstream nature lover has snapped up first prize in the BC SPCA's annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest.

Thomas Haslinger won first place in the backyard habitats category for his charming photo of a chipmunk.

Eileen Harris of Kelowna earned the people's choice nod for her photo of a bee on a flower.

Amateur wildlife photographers across B.C. made tough work for judges in the 12th annual photography contest that celebrates the beauty in B.C.’s wild and urban environments.

Participants competed in two categories: backyard habitats, "to highlight our special relationship with wild animals in our backyards," and wild settings, "with images featuring animals in their natural habitats."

The people's choice award winner was selected by the public.

“With more than 956 photos submitted, it was a challenge for the contest judges to highlight only a few of the many amazing photos celebrating B.C.’s diverse wildlife,” says Erin Ryan of the BC SPCA. “We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos and helping to raise more than $32,920 to help the BC SPCA care for injured and orphaned wildlife.”

First-place winners in both judged categories will be featured in the BC SPCA’s Animal Sense magazine, and the top three choices in each category and top 12 people’s choice photos will appear on greeting cards available soon through the BC SPCA’s online store.

See all the winners here.