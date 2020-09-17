162618
162388
Vernon  

BX-Swan Lake firefighters douse basement sump pump fire

Sump pump fire snuffed

- | Story: 310869

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

There were no injuries when a sump pump caught fire in a home near Swan Lake Thursday morning.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters arrived with three units and cut power to the unit.

There is currently no smoke coming from the home on Elmwood Road.

Crews on scene say the pump was smoking, but the fire was quickly doused.

Paramedics say no one was injured in the incident or suffered any smoke inhalation.

ORIGINAL: 11:25 a.m.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are responding to a structure just north of Vernon.

Fire crews were called to Elmwood Road, just off Highway 97 across from Swan Lake, shortly after 11 a.m.

Apparently, a basement sump pump caught fire, filling the home with smoke.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will update with more details.

