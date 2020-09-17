Wood waste recovery North Okanagan fuels jobs, cuts emissions

Photo: FESBC

Provincial grant money has helped recover about 300,000 cubic metres of wood waste that otherwise would have been burned in slash piles in the Monashee Mountains.

The joint venture between Pinnacle Renewable Energy and Tolko Industries was funded by a $500,000 allocation from $3.9 million in grants to the Lavington pellet plant by the Forest Enhancement Society of BC.

The funding made it economical to recover the residual wood fibre (also known as "bio-logs") from harvesting areas in the Monashees.

The area's steep terrain makes it difficult for wood grinders and traditional chip trucks to reach harvesting sites after logging is finished. However, with this funding, the uneconomic waste fibre could be hauled out at minimal additional cost by logging contractors already working in the area.

The project began last winter of 2019-20 and is expected to continue until March 2022.

"These companies are working together to support local jobs and produce a marketable wood product from residual fibre, while also reducing carbon emissions," Doug Donaldson, minister of forests, said in a press release.

The collaboration helps improve air quality by burning less wood waste and has resulted in a consistent supply of wood fibre for Lavington Pellet Limited Partnership.

"This funding allowed us to reduce carbon emissions through the utilization of harvest waste," said Jason Fisher, vice-president at Pinnacle. "Harvest residuals are more costly to handle, process and transport than mill residuals, especially in areas with challenging geography like the regions around Lavington. FESBC's support for this project turned into local benefits and helps us turn B.C. wood waste into a global carbon solution."

The fibre was stored in Lumby and processed in the spring, when mill curtailments and road use bans were in effect. Having the additional fibre available for processing reduced layoffs for 35 direct employees and 80 truck drivers.

"It's a win-win project that supports the environment, local industries and the economy by providing employment opportunities for local contractors," said Dave Conly, operations manager, FESBC.