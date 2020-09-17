Marches in Vernon and across province call for protection of old-growth forest

Photo: Forest March BC Nanaimo Forest March on April 6, 2019.

Marches will take place across the province on Friday to push for change to save B.C.'s old-growth forests.

In Vernon, marchers will gather at 4 p.m. outside MLA Eric Foster's office. They will then walk along 30th Avenue to 27th Street, and then back along 32nd Avenue.

"Everyone is invited to join the march to show their concern for the disappearance of productive old-growth forests and ask for change that will protect nature, communities, and jobs," says the event's press release. "Current practices exacerbate climate change, fire risks, flooding, loss of salmon stocks, the decline of populations of many woodland species, and the loss of forestry-related and tourism jobs."

The protest will be led by Eli Pivnick from Climate Action Now! and Huguette Allen of the Sustainable Environment Network Society.

They are advocating for change to B.C.'s forestry legislation, and list the following aspects as they would like to see adjusted:

Ensure remaining 3% of B.C.’s productive old-growth forest is fully protected

Forest management based on science, not politics

The health of ecosystems prioritized in forestry legislation

Getting front line communities formally engaged in management of public lands

Eliminating private corporate control over public lands

Organizers say public health procedures will be in effect, with physical distancing and mask-wearing highly encouraged.

Marches will be taking place across the province to raise awareness and push for change in the provincial government.