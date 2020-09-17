163024
152299
Vernon  

City of Armstrong wins title in Make Water Work campaign

WaterWise results are in

- | Story: 310804

The results are in from the Okanagan Basin Water Board's WaterWise program's 'Make Water Work' campaign that launched in May.

The campaign encouraged the friendly competition between communities as they pledged to conserve water outside during the summer months.

The City of Armstrong took the 'Make Water Work Community Champion' title for another year, following wins in 2018, 2017 and 2015. The Township of Spallumcheen took second place.

“We had real buy-in from staff and council,” says Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper.

“We went to our various clubs – Lions, curling, etc., and sent members emails and went hard. Half the people we were harassing were from Spallumcheen, so it increased both of our numbers,” he laughed.

And Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser says town staff and council also sent out emails and flyers with Make Water Work information however Coun. Gerry Popoff was to thank for the success.

“Coun. Popoff is like the godfather of our community and anytime someone called him he told them to go to MakeWaterWork.ca, learn about water conservation and take the pledge – and they did,” says Fraser.

“We definitely see people turning to more drought-tolerant landscapes, especially in new subdivisions. It helps to have garden centres like Blue Mountain Nursery and Shepherd’s Home Hardware carry appropriate plant material, including the Make Water Work Plant Collection. And, I think people talk about it a lot more than they used to. There seems to be a greater recognition of water’s importance.”

Overall, 677 people made the pledge to conserve water. This is a 28 per cent increase compared to last year. 

“It’s been a strange year,” says Water Board communications director Corinne Jackson.

“Due to COVID-19, we had no public launch of the campaign. Normally we would have our local government and utility partners on hand. In the past, we’ve had school children, garden centres and other business partners, and the public attend.  Instead, we invited Okanagan mayors to submit videos from their own yards, explaining what they were doing to conserve, and then we released a video compilation. And it turned out great.”

With no usual in-person outreach this summer, the campaign relied solely on social media and other forms of advertisements. 

Water conservation remains to be an issue in the Okanagan. Despite a wet July, portions of South Okanagan's Vaseux Creek and Shuttleworth Creek went dry. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4244227
4197 Gallaghers Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$890,000
more details
161974


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Saige
Saige Vernon SPCA >


161329


Practice makes perfect

Galleries
Practice really does really make something perfect…
Epic mid-air dog collision captured in slow motion
Must Watch
Batman the French Bulldog had a clear shot to jump across the...
Jim Carrey close to signing on for Saturday Night Live Joe Biden role
Showbiz
Jim Carrey is in talks to portray Donald Trump's U.S.
Guys play ping pong while wake surfing
Must Watch
This guy hopped on his wakeboard and grabbed his paddle to play...
Cute cockatiel hiding in shoe
Must Watch
What a plot twist.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162287
161715