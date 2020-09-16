162114
Vernon  

Culvert replacement keep Spallumcheen route closed until Sept. 25

Delays slow road work

The closure of Eagle Rock Road in Spallumcheen has been extended to Sept. 25.

Manager of operations for the Township of Spallumcheen Tyler McNeill says an "emergent staffing issue" is behind the delay, and "we are doing our best to move the project forward as quickly as possible."

The road has been closed since Sept. 2 for the replacement of two culverts. 

It was scheduled to reopen this Friday.

In recent years, heavy spring freshet in Eagle Rock Brook and Simons Brook have blocked the culverts with debris and sediment.

Due to the unforeseen incident, the road remains fully closed just south of Simons Road.

Local traffic can access the south and north portions of Eagle Rock Road via Highway 97 (those on Simons Road, please access the road from the north).

Typical hours of work will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, although there may be some requirement for weekend work.

