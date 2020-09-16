Vernon BMX club cancels season over COVID-19 restrictions

Photo: Contributed

What started out as a promising year for the Vernon BMX club ended in an unceremonious conclusion.

The club was awarded a $10,500 donation from the 100 Men Who Give A Damn organization in February, which is being used to renovate their outdated clubhouse. But then the world took a turn for the worse, and after a long summer, the club has decided to cancel the rest of their season.

"Other clubs indicated what their return to play plans were, but our club is too big and we wouldn't be able to manage that," says Shylo Orchard, club president. "We looked at it so many different ways, but there just wasn't a way to make it work while being fair to all of our members."

One problem area is the entrance to the club, which is also used as the exit. Since guidelines require at least one entry point and a separate exit, this posed an issue for the club in terms of traffic flow.

While that was the main technical issue, the Vernon BMX club's number one reason for shutting down the season was out of dedication to their members.

"Since the limit for gatherings is 50 people, we didn't want to be turning away riders who came to have fun," says Orchard. "I'd rather keep the park open for anyone to use rather than open it up to our members and have to turn away kids, families and other riders who were hoping to use our track."

The track is open for riders to use at their leisure, but the BMX club will not be organizing any events or races. This is the first time since the club's inception in 1982 that a season had to be cancelled.

The Vernon BMX Club has stayed in touch with its members over the summer through its Facebook page by hosting discussions and contests. You can stay up to date with information on the club here.