Greater Vernon Chamber announces new directors for 2020-21

Photo: Contributed Dan Proulx

The Greater Vernon Chamber has announced its new board of directors for 2020-21.

During a virtual annual general meeting Sept. 16, Krystin Kempton, a partner with Nixon Wenger Lawyers, was confirmed to a second one-year term as president, and a board of returning and new directors was endorsed for a one-year term.

“There’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for businesses and non-profits, including the chamber, and a priority for the board will be reviewing our strategic goals and ensuring the integrity of the organization so it can continue to work on behalf of its members," said Kempton.

Along with Kempton, the new board includes:

Robin Cardew, Chartered Professional Accountant – vice-president

Deb White, White House Mortgages – secretary-treasurer

Deanna Beaudoin, Edward Jones Financial Advisor - director

Jonathan Blais, Salade Etcetera - director

Dudley Coulter, Rise Communications/Triumph Coffee – director

Scot Durward, Tolko Industries - director

Roger Lamoureux, Tatawaw Kanata Glamping & Wellness – director

Leif Lennie, Pleasant Valley Painters – director

Ryan Mackiewich, Clark Robinson Chartered Professional Accountants - director

Michael Molnar, Restoration Lands – director

Aly Pain – The Conflict Coach - director

Greg Stevens, TD Commercial Bank – director

Darrin Taylor, Axis Intervention Services – director

“The chamber’s roots go back to 1897, and our volunteer board of directors continues a rich legacy of promoting entrepreneurial spirit, community service and advocating for initiatives that allow businesses and the North Okanagan to flourish,” said Kempton.

Those leaving the board include Peter Kaz of One 11 Media Group, Jayme McKillop, and Diana Wilson of Kal Tire.

“Peter, Jayme and Diana have been integral to the success of the chamber and their contributions will be missed. We wish them well with their future endeavours,” said Kempton.

Meanwhile, Dan Proulx was named the new general manager.

Proulx has been with the chamber for five years and most recently has served as membership manager.