Vernon  

Search for wanted man ends in small apartment fire in Vernon's Mission Hill

Police manhunt leads to fire

The heavy police presence on Okanagan Avenue Monday afternoon was the result of the Vernon RCMP searching for a wanted man.

Police received information on a sighting in Mission Hill when front line officers, who were in the area for an unrelated matter, spotted a man matching the description of Alexander Boucher as he went inside one of the apartment units on Okanagan Avenue.

Local police set up a perimeter around the building and radioed in assistance from the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

As the team entered the apartment, they deployed a distraction device into the residence. The officers discovered a small fire that sparked inside a storage room, and investigators believe the distraction device may have sparked some loose debris.

"To ensure the safety of other building residents, the RCMP Critical Incident Commander ordered the immediate evacuation of adjacent apartments," states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the RCMP Southeast District. "Vernon Fire Rescue Services crews were provided overwatch support as they managed to contain the small fire to the single unit."

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services were also on the scene while the incident unfolded.

Police continue to search for both Alexander Boucher and Terrance Jones, and warn the public not to approach either of them. The pair are currently wanted for attempted murder in the Shuswap.

Anyone with any information about Boucher or Jones is urged to contact their local detachment or the Salmon Arm RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-832-6044. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

