162805
162388
Vernon  

New supportive housing project to replace Vernon's Howard House

Howard House replacement

- | Story: 310763

A new supportive housing facility in Vernon is one step closer to becoming a reality.

In a public hearing this week, Vernon city council unanimously approved a zoning amendment to allow a light industrial lot to be used for the project.

The property is located at 2307 43rd Street, and there were no verbal submissions made by residents of the neighbourhood who were opposed.

The proposed facility will replace Howard House, which was decommissioned in 2019 and is expected to be torn down. There will be approximately 50 bachelor units in the new building, along with 24-hour support and programs provided by Turning Points Collaborative Society.

"Supportive housing has many community benefits other than its main purpose of providing a home and reducing homelessness," says the proposal's rationale.

"Research completed in2018 and 2019 by BC Housing Research Centre showed that B.C.'s supportive housing sites have a positive social and economic impact on the immediate area. They reduce the cost of providing health care and public safety services compared to homelessness, and empower positive social interactions in the neighbourhood."

Even though the application was approved at the public hearing, this does not mean the project is a done deal. The application will be brought forward at a future council meeting, and council must approve it again in order for the bylaw change to be adopted.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

162384
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4164160
848 Dehart Avenue
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$549,900
more details
159748


Send us your News Tips!


161496


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Saige
Saige Vernon SPCA >




Dog lulled to sleep with the sound of scissors

Must Watch
Elton John and ex-wife halt bitter court battle
Showbiz
Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel have reportedly halted...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Check out these really bad shopping fails.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries
Paris Hilton making baby plans
Showbiz
Paris Hilton dreams of becoming a mom-of-two – and she...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
161944