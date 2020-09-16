New supportive housing project to replace Vernon's Howard House

Photo: Google Street View

A new supportive housing facility in Vernon is one step closer to becoming a reality.

In a public hearing this week, Vernon city council unanimously approved a zoning amendment to allow a light industrial lot to be used for the project.

The property is located at 2307 43rd Street, and there were no verbal submissions made by residents of the neighbourhood who were opposed.

The proposed facility will replace Howard House, which was decommissioned in 2019 and is expected to be torn down. There will be approximately 50 bachelor units in the new building, along with 24-hour support and programs provided by Turning Points Collaborative Society.

"Supportive housing has many community benefits other than its main purpose of providing a home and reducing homelessness," says the proposal's rationale.

"Research completed in2018 and 2019 by BC Housing Research Centre showed that B.C.'s supportive housing sites have a positive social and economic impact on the immediate area. They reduce the cost of providing health care and public safety services compared to homelessness, and empower positive social interactions in the neighbourhood."

Even though the application was approved at the public hearing, this does not mean the project is a done deal. The application will be brought forward at a future council meeting, and council must approve it again in order for the bylaw change to be adopted.