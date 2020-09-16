Valley First credit union announces closure of Lumby branch

Photo: Google Street View

Valley First credit union is closing its Lumby branch.

In an email to members, president Paulo Araujo says the branch will close Nov. 10 and its services will be consolidated with the Vernon branch.

The change is "in response to steady changes in how members have been accessing our services over time," says Araujo.

"The same friendly faces that our members have come to know for financial planning and advice at our Lumby branch will also move to Vernon. It’s a decision we’ve made in the best interests of our credit union’s collective membership, as we take necessary action to protect the financial strength we have today well into the future."

Those who do their banking at the Lumby branch will be receiving a letter with more information about the changes.

"Know that we remain fully committed to serving you and your community – we’ve made firm commitments to continue returning our profits to support charitable organizations in Lumby," Araujo adds.

Meanwhile, Valley First says with COVID-19 measures in place across its network, business hours will increase to five days a week from three as of Sept. 21 at the following locations:

Oliver (1280 5955 Main Street, Oliver)

Keremeos (704 7th Avenue, Keremeos)

Princeton (114 Tapton Avenue, Princeton)

Rutland (110 BC-33, Kelowna)

Enderby & District Financial (703 Mill Avenue, Enderby)

On Sept. 28, the Guisachan branch at 101-2395 Gordon Drive in Kelowna will also be open five days a week.