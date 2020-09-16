Repeat probation offender's conditions lifted in Vernon

Photo: Facebook

A Vernon man who has a lengthy history with the law has had conditions lifted on his probation.

Richard Slobodian, 58, appeared in Vernon court on Monday under a breach of probation order and made an application to vary sentence.

That application was granted by Judge Mayland McKimm, who cancelled Slobodian's restrictions, including that he not be within 100 metres of any park where a person under the age of 16 could be present.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service, confirms that the Crown opposed cancellation of Slobodian’s probation order.

Slobodian has numerous breaches and charges dating back to 2014, when the Crown imposed the conditions based on grounds he was a danger to commit a sexual offence against a minor. Since then, he had been under a peace bond that was broken as many as 18 times.

In June, he was arrested after taking photos at the Coldstream skate park.

And, in July, he was fined $500 and spent one night in jail after he pleaded guilty to breach of conditions.

Cancellation of Slobodian’s conditions was of little comfort to neighbours in his Alexis Park complex, who earlier this year said they lived in fear he would offend again.

"We will be watching," said one neighbour.