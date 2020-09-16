162805
New extension to Kal Crystal Waters trail makes use of historical passageways

New trail, old beginnings

A new hiking trail in the Vernon area has a long history.

The extension of the Kal Crystal Waters trail, adjacent to the Okanagan Rail Trail, was completed by the Regional District of North Okanagan, but it didn't have to buy the land.

Parts of the old trail are on an old 1900s highway – the old Highway 97, to be exact.

"The discussions for the Kal Crystal Waters trail began in 2013," says Bob Fleming, director for Electoral Area B. "When the Okanagan Rail Trail project began taking off in 2015, the enthusiasm and energy were understandably shifted to creating that trail."

Once the rail trail was complete, the RDNO was able to shift its focus back to the Kal Crystal Waters trail, which now runs just uphill from the popular lakeside rail trail. The Crystal Waters trail offers a more challenging incline than the rail trail, which provides a higher vantage point for views of Kalamalka Lake.

The new, 1.8-kilometre extension features a number of lookout points, birdwatching areas and shady sections through forested areas.

Southern access to the trail is at Crystal Waters Road, and the northern access is at Okanagan College. Trail users can travel from the college to Lake Country completely off the highway.

Electoral Area B funded the project through the Community Works Fund, which delivers federal tax funds to all local governments in B.C. to finance infrastructure priorities.

