162618
Vernon  

Police confirm sudden death on 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon

Dead body downtown

- | Story: 310729

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

Vernon RCMP confirm a sudden death this morning on the 3300 block of 30th Avenue.

Spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says officers responded to the scene about 9:15 a.m. in downtown Vernon.

No criminality is suspected in the death.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their unexpected death.  

No other information was released.

ORIGINAL: 9:25 a.m.

Paramedics appear to be responding to the discovery of a dead body in downtown Vernon Wednesday morning.

An ambulance arrived on scene about 9 a.m. at the corner of 30th Avenue and 33rd Street.

A body appears to be covered in a blanket on a bench in front of Dorian's Greek Taverna restaurant.

RCMP are also on scene.

Few details are known at this time, and the apparent death remains unconfirmed.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

151955
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4255636
645 Fuller Ave
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$885,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


162862


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Saige
Saige Vernon SPCA >




Online shopping fails

Galleries
Check out these really bad shopping fails.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries
Paris Hilton making baby plans
Showbiz
Paris Hilton dreams of becoming a mom-of-two – and she...
Baby takes her first steps towards dad
Must Watch
When you wait for your Pilot daddy to get home to take your first...
Disciplined dog perfects the “wait” trick for the camera
Must Watch
Rufio practices the “wait” trick with his owner for...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158451
161715