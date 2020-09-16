Police confirm sudden death on 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon

Photo: John Lawless

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

Vernon RCMP confirm a sudden death this morning on the 3300 block of 30th Avenue.

Spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says officers responded to the scene about 9:15 a.m. in downtown Vernon.

No criminality is suspected in the death.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their unexpected death.

No other information was released.

ORIGINAL: 9:25 a.m.

Paramedics appear to be responding to the discovery of a dead body in downtown Vernon Wednesday morning.

An ambulance arrived on scene about 9 a.m. at the corner of 30th Avenue and 33rd Street.

A body appears to be covered in a blanket on a bench in front of Dorian's Greek Taverna restaurant.

RCMP are also on scene.

Few details are known at this time, and the apparent death remains unconfirmed.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.