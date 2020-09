Photo: John Lawless

Paramedics appear to be responding to the discovery of a dead body in downtown Vernon Wednesday morning.

An ambulance arrived on scene about 9 a.m. at the corner of 30th Avenue and 33rd Street.

A body appears to be covered in a blanket on a bench in front of Dorian's Greek Taverna restaurant.

RCMP are also on scene.

Few details are known at this time, and the apparent death remains unconfirmed.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.