RDNO is the latest organization to support purchase of Chelsea Estate property

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of North Okanagan is the latest organization to voice their support in purchasing Chelsea Estate and turning it into a public park.

The 234-acre waterfront property has been for sale since June, and local institutions have made it clear they want the land to be purchased by the provincial government for parkland use. The District of Lake Country, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the City of Vernon have all gotten behind the idea, and now the RDNO has joined in.

The province sent a letter to the Chamber in July stating the Ministry of Environment doesn't have the money to buy the land and that there are competing interests involved.

But this hasn't stopped local organizations from continuing to push for the land purchase.

"The Regional District of North Okanagan is willing to partner, without committing to funding, with the province and others on identifying and protecting parkland," says a letter the RDNO has sent to the BC government. "(We) request reconsideration of their non-support to purchase the 234-acre Chelsea Estate property located between EIIison Provincial Park and Predator Ridge Golf Resort."

A petition with over 18,000 signatures is circulating online showing citizens' support for the suggested land deal. The 11-parcel chunk of prime real estate was last assessed at a value of $16.5 million.