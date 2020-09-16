162618
Vernon  

RDNO is the latest organization to support purchase of Chelsea Estate property

Push to buy Chelsea Estate

- | Story: 310677

The Regional District of North Okanagan is the latest organization to voice their support in purchasing Chelsea Estate and turning it into a public park.

The 234-acre waterfront property has been for sale since June, and local institutions have made it clear they want the land to be purchased by the provincial government for parkland use. The District of Lake Country, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the City of Vernon have all gotten behind the idea, and now the RDNO has joined in.

The province sent a letter to the Chamber in July stating the Ministry of Environment doesn't have the money to buy the land and that there are competing interests involved.

But this hasn't stopped local organizations from continuing to push for the land purchase.

"The Regional District of North Okanagan is willing to partner, without committing to funding, with the province and others on identifying and protecting parkland," says a letter the RDNO has sent to the BC government. "(We) request reconsideration of their non-support to purchase the 234-acre Chelsea Estate property located between EIIison Provincial Park and Predator Ridge Golf Resort."

A petition with over 18,000 signatures is circulating online showing citizens' support for the suggested land deal. The 11-parcel chunk of prime real estate was last assessed at a value of $16.5 million.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

160620
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
3987339
12022 Pretty Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$109,000
more details
151955


Send us your News Tips!


161329


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Herman
Herman Vernon SPCA >




Keith Urban: ‘Nicole Kidman is the one I was searching for my whole life’

Showbiz
Keith Urban knew when he met Nicole Kidman that she was his “one shot” at finding happiness. The country singer...
Moon facts
Galleries
Check out these super cool moon facts.
Moon facts (2)
Galleries
Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in South Carolina
Showbiz
Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest near his South Carolina...
Corgi can’t contain excitement at the sound of a crinkled water bottle
Must Watch
Check out how Yumi the corgi reacts every time he hears the sound...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
161715