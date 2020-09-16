162805
162222
Vernon  

More people are wearing masks - is it because of the smoke or COVID-19?

Masking for smoke or virus?

- | Story: 310670

With smoky conditions persisting across Southern B.C., mask wearing appears to be on the upswing.

But are people wearing face masks because of the harmful smoke drifting up from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington state – or are they doing so because of COVID-19?

With two good reasons to cover your face when you leave home, we hit the street to find out what the deciding factor is for you.

Poor air quality is expected to continue across the region, with a return to thicker smoke Wednesday and Thursday after a slight improvement on Tuesday.

Longer term, conditions should improve substantially by next week, according to Environment Canada.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
3987339
12022 Pretty Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$109,000
more details
162439


Send us your News Tips!


161329


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Herman
Herman Vernon SPCA >


162108


Keith Urban: ‘Nicole Kidman is the one I was searching for my whole life’

Showbiz
Keith Urban knew when he met Nicole Kidman that she was his “one shot” at finding happiness. The country singer...
Moon facts
Galleries
Check out these super cool moon facts.
Moon facts (2)
Galleries
Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in South Carolina
Showbiz
Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest near his South Carolina...
Corgi can’t contain excitement at the sound of a crinkled water bottle
Must Watch
Check out how Yumi the corgi reacts every time he hears the sound...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
161715