BC Liberals' Eric Foster calls imminent NDP election call rumours 'opportunistic'

Photo: Contributed

The thought of an "opportunistic" election call by the BC NDP in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic convinced Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster to run one more time for the BC Liberals.

Foster says he "gave it a lot of thought" before committing.

"There's a pretty good chance we'll be in an election in the next week or so," Foster predicted Tuesday.

"Going back a year, I told myself, if I'm in good health and still enjoying it and making a difference, I would do it again. Well, I am in good health, I am still enjoying, and I feel we are making a difference."

Foster called rumours of an imminent election call by the governing NDP "terrible."

"They think their numbers are good ... they're not concerned about the community and the large gatherings of people (an election would create).

"It's opportunistic."

Foster said should the election come to pass, "it will be like none other."

"It will affect candidate forums and all kinds of other public events that an election involves."

Foster continued: "We have to get business back on its feet, but at the same time, this is not the time to needlessly have people moving around."

He said it's hard to say how the NDP's handling of the pandemic might influence voters, but noted: "Dr. Bonnie Henry has been managing the pandemic, not the premier. People can draw their own conclusions."

In announcing their shadow cabinet, the BC Liberals said Foster will continue as party whip. The whip's role is to ensure party discipline and legislature attendance for key votes.

The party also confirmed Boundary-Similkameen's Linda Larsen and Kelowna-Mission's Steve Thomson are not seeking re-election.

With sitting Liberal MLAs from Kamloops to Penticton, Foster said the party continuity will be "great."

"I'm sorry to see Steve and Linda go, but we need to take an aggressive stance on how we can bring the economy back," said Foster.