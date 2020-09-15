162805
162166
Vernon  

School District 22 cancels recess on Tuesday due to smoky air

Smoky skies cancel recess

Smoky skies are causing problems across the region, and even across Canada as wildfires burn steadily south of the border.

School District 22 made the decision on Tuesday to keep kids inside for recess to protect them from the poor air quality outdoors.

"On the advice of the Medical Health Officer for Interior Health, there will be no outside classes or outside lunch/recess breaks for all schools in SD22 today," says the district.

Interior Health issued the air quality advisory on Sunday, and it is expected to be in effect until the end of the week.

The smoke has caused issues with mail delivery from Canada Post, has worsened the air quality in B.C. to some of the worst in the world and the smoke has spread to some extent into at least five Canadian provinces.

