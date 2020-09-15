Armstrong chicken plant fined almost $39,000 after worker's arm caught in machinery

Photo: Google Street View

An Armstrong chicken processing plant has been fined by WorkSafe BC after an employee was seriously injured.

In a decision imposed Aug. 5, WorkSafe fined Colonial Farms Ltd. $38,930.83.

WorkSafeBC inspected the Armstrong plant after a worker's arm was caught in machinery during a "routine end-of-day process to clean material from a chilling machine."

The unnamed worker's arm was caught by a rotating bar, says WorkSafe.

WorkSafe's report determined the machine lacked adequate safeguards from hazardous points of operation, and no procedures were in place for locking out the machine before cleaning.

The firm also "failed to ensure energy sources were isolated and controlled to prevent the unexpected startup of machinery."

It "failed to ensure lockout devices were secured in accordance with procedures made available to all workers, and failed to ensure equipment was fitted with adequate safeguards, both repeated violations."

WorkSafe deemed the violations as "high-risk."

Colonial Farms has requested a review of the administrative penalty.

The WorkSafe ruling did not say when the injury occurred.