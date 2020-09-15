160553
160859
Vernon  

Armstrong chicken plant fined almost $39,000 after worker's arm caught in machinery

Fined over workplace injury

- | Story: 310641

An Armstrong chicken processing plant has been fined by WorkSafe BC after an employee was seriously injured.

In a decision imposed Aug. 5, WorkSafe fined Colonial Farms Ltd. $38,930.83.

WorkSafeBC inspected the Armstrong plant after a worker's arm was caught in machinery during a "routine end-of-day process to clean material from a chilling machine."

The unnamed worker's arm was caught by a rotating bar, says WorkSafe.

WorkSafe's report determined the machine lacked adequate safeguards from hazardous points of operation, and no procedures were in place for locking out the machine before cleaning.

The firm also "failed to ensure energy sources were isolated and controlled to prevent the unexpected startup of machinery."

It "failed to ensure lockout devices were secured in accordance with procedures made available to all workers, and failed to ensure equipment was fitted with adequate safeguards, both repeated violations." 

WorkSafe deemed the violations as "high-risk." 

Colonial Farms has requested a review of the administrative penalty.

The WorkSafe ruling did not say when the injury occurred.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

162439
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
159748


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Herman
Herman Vernon SPCA >




Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery

Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling COVID-19 over the summer. The action man's brother-in-law and...
5 stages of renovation
Must Watch
“I just need a few more days…” Classic!
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 15, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to make you laugh.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Golfing be like..
Must Watch




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162367
162222