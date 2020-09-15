162114
Vernon RCMP volunteers are out doing back-to-school speed checks

Eyes on school speeders

School is back in full swing – which means school speed zones are back in effect.

Vernon Speed Watch RCMP volunteers have paired up with ICBC to keep roads safe, not only in school zones, but all over the city.

"Speed Watch is a program where volunteers are out setting up checkpoints throughout the city," says Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon RCMP.

"They assist in tracking speed and assist with slowing down traffic and keeping our roads safe."

Volunteers set up by Okanagan Landing Elementary School Tuesday morning, making sure the school-zone speed limit of 30 km/h was being followed.

"The school zone here is relatively unknown since the school is hidden away," says Terleski. "It's really important with school being back, especially with the younger ones, so it's great that they're back out."

Speed Watch volunteers operate six days a week, setting up at various points throughout the city.

The program coincides with ICBC's 'Leave the Phone Alone' campaign, which reminds drivers to remain focused on the road and wait to use electronic devices.

