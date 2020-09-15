Heavy police presence on Okanagan Avenue after tip on wanted man

Photo: Jon Manchester

Heavy police action was reported by neighbours on Okanagan Avenue, in the Mission Hill area of Vernon Monday evening.

RCMP attention was focused on an apartment building on the 3400 block of Okanagan Avenue from late afternoon into the early evening.

Vernon RCMP confirm they received information "regarding an unconfirmed sighting of a person with a warrant for their arrest in the Mission Hill area.

"The investigation lead frontline officers to a residence in the 3400 block of Okanagan Avenue in Vernon in an attempt to locate the individual. However, police were unable to verify the information, and no one was arrested in connection to the report," police say.

Officers were seen with long guns drawn.

While they did not say who was the focus of the police action, Robert Gordon Heltman remains wanted on outstanding warrants for for breach of his statutory release conditions.

Police swarmed a home in the Okanagan Landing area last month in their search for Heltman, but he was not in the building.

Anyone who sees Heltman is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.