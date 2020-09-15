The Vernon Aquatic Centre is set to open next month

Photo: Contributed

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be opening its doors next month.

"We have a set date of Oct. 13 for the pool to reopen," says Doug Ross, director of Recreation Services. "It's a little later than we hoped but it's been difficult shipping materials from the U.S."

This reopening is part of the City of Vernon's COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Plan, which will allow the aquatic centre, recreation centre and Priest Valley complex to reopen.

The plan includes increased sanitation practices, more signage and occupancy limits. The plan itself is thorough and extensive in order to comply with provincial health orders, and that raised some concern from Coun. Scott Anderson.

"I would urge the province to introduce some economic thinking into the guidelines they are putting out right now," he said at Monday's meeting. "Some of them seem to make no sense from a medical perspective, and are extremely detrimental from an economic perspective."