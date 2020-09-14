Vernon council delays planning for new park until mid-October

Photo: The City of Vernon

Plans for a new park in Vernon have been put on pause until mid-October.

City councillors discussed at Monday's meeting whether or not the delay is necessary in order to reassess various aspects of the proposed park. The main concern is the park's initial proposed location at the former Civic Arena.

Council decided that the pause is necessary and planning for the park will resume in about a month.

Coun. Brian Quiring brought forward the suggestion last month that the park should be moved to the Vernon block on 32 Avenue so that it can be paired up with the new Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

"I think we are not giving enough consideration to the impact that the cultural centre will have," he said in August's council meeting. "I don't think the park will be effective in the old Civic Arena area."

The proposal has sparked interest from local organizations on attaching the park to the cultural centre, and Quiring suggested that the Civic Arena grounds should be put up for sale.