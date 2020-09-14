Vernon's O'Keefe Ranch gets some relief from City of Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Vernon city council has provided some temporary relief for the Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

The attraction has been struggling this year because of the pandemic and had to close early because money was running out.

Vernon city council voted to give the ranch some breathing room while it attempts to recover from a difficult year. Included in the motion was allowing the ranch to defer a $70,000 promissory note and all annual property insurance recoveries from 2019 to 2021 until Dec. 31, 2022.

"At this point in time, they have no way to pay it back," said Coun. Kari Gares. "It's the least we can do."

Council agreed unanimously to allow the payments to be deferred, but there was some distaste among council members on why the responsibility falls entirely on the City of Vernon and its people.

"It bothers me that the RDNO is not involved at all," said Coun. Kelly Fehr, who was referring to the grant process.

Coun. Akbal Mund agreed with his colleague's sentiment.

"The City of Vernon has been funding this since day one, even though the surrounding districts all benefit from it, and there is no desire from any of the regional partners to help out," he noted. "Vernon residents have been carrying the tax load since the beginning."

O'Keefe Ranch received $100,000 in grant money from the City in 2020, and is slated to get $50,000 in 2021. But, at the end of Monday's council meeting, Coun. Scott Anderson brought forth a notice of motion to raise the 2021 grant for the ranch to $125,000. The notice will be discussed in Sept. 28's meeting.