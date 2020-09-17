Community Futures business development group seeks new North Okanagan members

Photo: Contributed

Business Exchange wants you!

The Community Futures business development group has been supporting small business owners in the North Okanagan for decades, and it's now bringing members together virtually.

The group, which meets bi-monthly to help entrepreneurs navigate challenges and opportunities, is accepting new members.

“This is really a forum so non-competitive business owners can share their experiences, learn from one another and our guest speakers, and grow their businesses,” says Connie Viszlai, business services advisor with Community Futures North Okanagan.

“One of the real strengths of Business Exchange is having a place to solve problems and come up with new ideas and strategies to address business challenges. Members bring unique perspectives, expertise, and support that everyone benefits from.

The group aims to foster local business partnerships and focuses on the needs of participating businesses facing issues unique to the North Okanagan. Members range from owners of retail stores to environmental consultants, credit union managers and home renovation company operators from across the region.

“Many of our members have been a part of Business Exchange for years, which really speaks to the value of the group, so it’s a great opportunity for a small business owner to join and potentially identify some unrealized business opportunities.”

Bi-monthly virtual meetings will continue until it’s safe to meet again in person. If you're interested email Viszlai at [email protected] or call 250-545-2215 ext. 258.