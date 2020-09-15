Vernon RCMP officer lead cyclist for this year's Cops for Kids charitable ride

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon RCMP officer is the lead cyclist for this year's Cops for Kids charitable ride.

Started as a way to give back to the community while he stayed in shape, Const. Nick Reimann joined the ride in 2014.

But, Reimann soon realized he was part of something special – and that spirit led him to become a director on the Cops for Kids Foundation board.

"During the many hours I spend on my bike training, I have hit mental walls that I have had to overcome. It is remembering the families who every day are dealing with challenges most of us cannot even imagine and how we are helping them that keeps me riding," he says.

During the 10-day ride, members get to meet families the foundation has touched, and this year, Reimann had the honour of designing the team jersey and is the lead cyclist across the 1,000 kilometres.

The position is exceptionally challenging, as the lead rider expends substantially more effort to create a draft for others to follow, which permits the peloton to maintain a faster pace.



To donate, visit the Cops for Kids website.