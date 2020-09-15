One-month countdown to United Way's drive-thru breakfast

Photo: Contributed

It may be a full month away, but organizers are busy behind the scenes preparing for this year's 19th annual United Way North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast.

The event will once again take place at the Prestige Vernon Lodge, Oct.15, from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

"This year, more than ever, due to the impact of COVID-19 on those programs that support the most vulnerable, we need the help of our entire community to make it a huge success," says the United Way's Marianne Dahl.

The event has raised more than $200,000 over the years, and every dollar raised stays here in the North Okanagan.

The funds support more than 20 local charities from Revelstoke to Salmon Arm, Lumby and Vernon, and help over 26,000 vulnerable people each year.

Last year, 900 breakfast bags were handed out by volunteers and sponsors, in exchange for donations.

United Way of Southern Interior BC serves communities in the Okanagan, Columbia, Shuswap and Similkameen regions. In 2019, it invested $1.85 million, supporting 74 charities.