Vernon's Predator Ridge featured in New York Times

Photo: Predator Ridge

Vernon's Predator Ridge Resort is in some notable company – again.

The golf and residential community just south of the city has made the pages of the New York Times in a feature titled 'Dream Homes for Golfers and Wine Lovers.'

"If your idea of a dream home includes a combination of golf, nature, quality architecture and fine wine, there are master-planned communities around the world offering the best of all four," Nora Walsh writes in the piece.

The article extolls the virtues of the two passions, and notes golf's long connection to the fruit of the vine – from the British Open’s coveted claret jug, to the long list of top golfers who also have their own wine labels.

“Some of the top golf clubs in the world also have some of the finest wine cellars,” said Greg Nathan of the National Golf Foundation notes.

Predator Ridge gets a nod among destinations in Italy, South Africa,New Zealand, and Argentina.

"Predator Ridge, a 1,200-acre residential community featuring over 700 homes and fitness and wellness amenities in the lush Okanagan countryside of British Columbia, has attracted Canadians from across the country," Walsh writes.

One of the Okanagan's premier golf stops, the community is only a short drive down Commonage Road from award-winning wineries in Carr's Landing and Okanagan Centre, making the two a natural pairing.

“People buy our community before they buy a home,” Rob Davidson, Predator's vice-president of product and planning, says in the article.

“We have over a thousand community events every year that residents can participate in, from fitness classes to wine-pairing dinners, cooking classes and trail walks.”