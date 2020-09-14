160553
Vernon  

Tractor catches fire in middle of field on Bench Row Road

Tractor fire on Commonage

- | Story: 310531

Firefighters are dousing a tractor fire in Vernon's Commonage area at this hour.

The farm vehicle caught fire in the middle of a field off Bench Row Road around midday.

A significant amount of smoke could be seen rising from the fire, and at least two Vernon Fire Department units are on scene.

The fire is in the middle of a cultivated, dirt field, so does not appear to pose any threat of spreading into a grass fire.

Castanet's John Lawless reports from the scene that thick, black smoke now appears to be dying down and has turned white in colour.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4247052
31 2005 Boucherie Rd.
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$89,000
more details
160552


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Rose
Rose Vernon SPCA >


162340


Lad runs away when his girlfriend catches the bouquet

Uncategorized
Burberry to livestream spring/summer 2021 show via Twitch
Showbiz
Bosses at British fashion house Burberry will debut their...
Cute twins pacifier passing
Must Watch
Who needs two soothers when you can just share one?
Monday Eats!- September 14, 2020
Galleries
Monday Eats!- September 14, 2020 (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160249
161910