Tractor catches fire in middle of field on Bench Row Road

Photo: John Lawless

Firefighters are dousing a tractor fire in Vernon's Commonage area at this hour.

The farm vehicle caught fire in the middle of a field off Bench Row Road around midday.

A significant amount of smoke could be seen rising from the fire, and at least two Vernon Fire Department units are on scene.

The fire is in the middle of a cultivated, dirt field, so does not appear to pose any threat of spreading into a grass fire.

Castanet's John Lawless reports from the scene that thick, black smoke now appears to be dying down and has turned white in colour.