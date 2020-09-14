Tractor catches fire in middle of field on Bench Row Road

Photo: John Lawless
Firefighters are dousing a tractor fire in Vernon's Commonage area at this hour.
The farm vehicle caught fire in the middle of a field off Bench Row Road around midday.
A significant amount of smoke could be seen rising from the fire, and at least two Vernon Fire Department units are on scene.
The fire is in the middle of a cultivated, dirt field, so does not appear to pose any threat of spreading into a grass fire.
Castanet's John Lawless reports from the scene that thick, black smoke now appears to be dying down and has turned white in colour.