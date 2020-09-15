Vernon's popular ski swap event has been cancelled for 2020

Photo: Darren Handschuh

If you are looking for ski equipment this year, you'll have one less option.

The popular Vernon Ski Swap decided to cancel this year's event after a long process of trying to find ways to make it happen.

"It's just not possible to run our ski swap socially distant or efficiently," says James Phair, chair of the Vernon Ski Swap. "We looked at so many different models with help from other ski swap associations in the province, but there were too many challenges."

The Vernon Ski Swap has been running for 51 years, and attracts buyers and sellers from all over the Okanagan Valley. People show up in the thousands to the swap year after year to find good deals on new and used snow sports equipment.

"It would be tough to keep things clean and separated since a lot of gear requires people to try them on," says Phair. "We typically move thousands of items each year so there was just no way we could do that while maintaining control."

The Vernon Ski Club is already looking ahead to next year, as the 2021 swap is already planned. Phair says the venue is booked and the deposit is down, and the club is looking forard to bringing the ski swap back to Vernon.