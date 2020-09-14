Changes to Vernon to UBC Okanagan bus route to reduce travel time

Photo: Contributed

Vernon students commuting to UBC Okanagan by bus will have a shorter ride with transit changes coming later this month.

Changes to the Vernon to UBC Okanagan bus route will take effect Sept. 28.

BC Transit says two significant changes include the Route 90 bus no longer circling the Oyama Isthmus, and, while heading south on Highway 97, the bus will take a new turn onto Innovation Drive (across from the Kelowna airport) that will utilize existing bus stops.

In response to low demand in Oyama, removing the isthmus loop will reduce travel times.

Additionally, the Route 90 bus previously did not include southbound stops near YLW.

With the addition of the Innovation Drive stops, riders can cross the highway to the airport without having to travel to UBCO and back north again, BC Transit says in a press release.

This service change looks to improve service reliability and reduce travel times for passengers of the Vernon Regional Transit system.