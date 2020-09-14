162114
Vernon  

United Way delivering over 160 car seats to Southern Interior families in need

Precious cargo, gift of safety

- | Story: 310516

The United Way will be hitting the road to deliver 172 car seats and 39 baby-care packages for B.C. Interior families in need.

This drive is part of its child safety initiative, now in its fifth year.

"Ensuring the safety, holistic care and comfort, and the equitable access to resources for the youngest members of our communities are essential to addressing unignorable issues facing children and youth in our region,” says Kahir Lalji, executive director of United Way Southern Interior B.C.

"The pandemic has further deepened the need families are facing, and we are grateful to all our partners for coming together to expand this much-needed program."

Their first stop will be Tuesday in Vernon, at the Okanagan Boys & Girld Club, followed by a stop in Revelstoke later that day.

Stops in West Kelowna and Penticton will take place on Sept. 18. Other stops along the drive include Lake Country, Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton, Oliver, Cawston, Keremeos, the Okanagan Indian Band, Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

"In addition, several local charities will receive grants to support children and youth wellness programs," says marketing and communications manager Marianne Dahl. "The additional funding and care packages mean children, youth and families will receive even more vital support this year."

A total of $170,000 in grants, car seats and care packages will be distributed throughout the region.

Families who are interested in inquiring about a car seat or care package can contact their local community agency directly.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

160552
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4260852
35 1835 Nancee Way Court
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,500
more details
153165


Send us your News Tips!


162429


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Rose
Rose Vernon SPCA >


162341


Motivational Monday- September 14, 2020

Galleries
Motivation for your work week!
Motivational Monday- September 14, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Lad runs away when his girlfriend catches the bouquet
Uncategorized
Burberry to livestream spring/summer 2021 show via Twitch
Showbiz
Bosses at British fashion house Burberry will debut their...
Cute twins pacifier passing
Must Watch
Who needs two soothers when you can just share one?




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
162219