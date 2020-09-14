United Way delivering over 160 car seats to Southern Interior families in need

Photo: United Way

The United Way will be hitting the road to deliver 172 car seats and 39 baby-care packages for B.C. Interior families in need.

This drive is part of its child safety initiative, now in its fifth year.

"Ensuring the safety, holistic care and comfort, and the equitable access to resources for the youngest members of our communities are essential to addressing unignorable issues facing children and youth in our region,” says Kahir Lalji, executive director of United Way Southern Interior B.C.

"The pandemic has further deepened the need families are facing, and we are grateful to all our partners for coming together to expand this much-needed program."

Their first stop will be Tuesday in Vernon, at the Okanagan Boys & Girld Club, followed by a stop in Revelstoke later that day.

Stops in West Kelowna and Penticton will take place on Sept. 18. Other stops along the drive include Lake Country, Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton, Oliver, Cawston, Keremeos, the Okanagan Indian Band, Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

"In addition, several local charities will receive grants to support children and youth wellness programs," says marketing and communications manager Marianne Dahl. "The additional funding and care packages mean children, youth and families will receive even more vital support this year."

A total of $170,000 in grants, car seats and care packages will be distributed throughout the region.

Families who are interested in inquiring about a car seat or care package can contact their local community agency directly.