Voting opens for Vernon Chamber of Commerce People's Choice Award

Who's your choice?

The winner of the 2020 People's Choice Award will be chosen by the people of Vernon.

Voting is now open and will run until Oct. 4. You can vote for your favourite local business or non-profit that is nominated for the Greater Vernon Chamber’s Business Excellence Awards.

"We always look forward to the People’s Choice Award as it generates so much excitement within the
community and allows residents to get directly involved in recognizing a business," says Krystin Kempton,
Greater Vernon Chamber president. "It also provides the nominees with an opportunity to encourage support among their customers, employees, family and friends."

Each person who votes will get one ballot for free, with additional votes available to buy. Some of the voting proceeds will go toward establishing a scholarship for a local business student. The other proceeds will be put toward supporting local businesses through programs and initiative run by the Chamber.

The winner will be announced on Oct. 23 at the Business Excellence Awards virtual gala. To cast your ballot, you can visit the Chamber's website.

