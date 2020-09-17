162114
Vernon Girls Alumni Trumpet Band has no place to practice during the winter

The Vernon Girls Alumni Trumpet Band has been playing their music for frontline workers, seniors and the general public since the pandemic began. Things have been running smoothly during the summer, but they have a big problem on the horizon.

The band practices twice a week outside of the old Canadian Tire building on 27th Street. They used the empty building itself last winter, but it unfortunately won't be an option this year.

"The days are getting shorter and colder so we are looking to find a place where we can practice indoors," says Debby Keryluke, a member of the band. "A space for free would be ideal, but we do have a little bit of money if we need to rent a space."

The pandemic has played a part in making the search difficult.

"If it weren't for the pandemic we would probably be able to work out a deal with one of the schools to use their gymnasium after hours," says Keryluke. "But we can't so we're looking for a large space like a warehouse or gym to use."

The band's next performance is at Orchard Valley Retirement Residence on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. If you have a space that could accommodate the band, you can contact Debby at [email protected].

