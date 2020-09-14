162114
Covenant protecting Vernon heronry from development on the line tonight

A large crowd is expected at a public hearing this evening on a proposed development beside Vernon's protected heron nesting area in the north end of the city.

The council hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre and is the second such hearing regarding rezoning of property at 5000 20 St., beside the heronry.  

Developer Scotland Constructors has asked that council waive a rezoning application condition that a covenant be put on the property to protect the herons.

It is seeking to rezone the property from Rural Small Holdings to Low Rise Apartment Residential.

Pandemic precautions and social distancing will be in place at the hearing.

"Since the original rezoning was granted on the condition that a protective covenant be put on Scotland Constructor’s title, the rezoning will now have to be voted on a second time," says Jane Weixl of the Vernon Heronry Protection Society. "Whether or not there will be a covenant on title will also be decided."

Rita Bos, who owns the property where the great blue herons nest, says the big birds have returned to nest there for 33 years.  

