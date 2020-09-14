Heavy RCMP presence at Polson Park on Friday was over airsoft pistol

Photo: Contributed

A heavy police presence in Vernon Polson Park Friday evening was in response to a firearms report.

RCMP swarmed the skatepark area about 5:20 p.m. and had guns drawn as they searched youths at the park.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn says officers responded to a weapons complaint from a witness, who advised that "an individual in a group was seen with a firearm."

"Police located a group of individuals matching the description and located an airsoft pistol, which was relinquished to police."