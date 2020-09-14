Santa's Anonymous hosts annual toy drive, looking for more donations

It may seem like it's a little early to be thinking about Christmas, but it's never too early to donate toys for kids in need.

Santa's Anonymous hosted its 32nd annual Motorcycle Toy Run, although it looked quite different than years past. They had to scrap the usual run from the Kalamalka Lake Lookout to Lumby with a large group of motorcycles to follow public gathering restrictions.

"It's just a straight toy drop-off," says Perry Wainwright, president of the Santa's Anonymous Society. "It's unfortunate that we have had to change it but there isn't much we can do about it."

Donations haven't been pouring in this year like they usually are, but the store is still fairly stocked with toys. Santa's Anonymous is always accepting donations all year round.

"You can donate Tuesday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to noon at our location," says Wainwright. "We also have a drop-off bin at Teeter Totter Toys in Vernon."

Santa's Anonymous accepts gifts of all kinds, as long as they are new or in very good condition. This includes donations varying from toys to puzzles to sporting equipment. Santa's Anonymous is located at 4320 29th Street in north Vernon.